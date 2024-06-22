It's been a joyous year for television's Georgia Kousoulou. The reality TV personality, known for The Only Way Is Essex, is pregnant with a rainbow baby — a child conceived in the wake of a previous pregnancy loss. Kousoulou had to terminate a pregnancy in April 2023 due to a triploidy diagnosis. On May 23, Kousoulou revealed she and Tommy Mallett had conceived again.

"Our little rainbow baby due December," Kousoulou wrote on Instagram. "Words can't express the emotions we have, we have prayed, wished [and] with a little help it's happened.. I can't thank my team enough [crying emoji] Rehan salim you are the best ivf specialist – I'm so blessed we met you. [And] Michelle my amazing nurse who helped me every step of the way! These guys made my experience with ivf so much better than I could of even imagined . [And] thank you to our Michaela for being there through it all"

She continued, "I was so scared as all the things I had heard beforehand but they were simply the best & held my hand the whole way through .thank you for giving us the best gift of all. To anyone watching who is suffering .. I am with you [and] i know how you feel. I pray this post doesn't trigger you. I know how hard it is seeing announcements. Please know you are not alone [and] please don't give up hope."

The TOWIE cast member discussed the triploidy diagnosis and previous pregnancy loss in a February interview with Mirror. (Per the National Institutes of Health, "Triploidy is a chromosome abnormality that occurs when there is an extra set of chromosomes present in each cell.")

"Triploidy is so rare. There is no survival rate, and the chances are I would have had a stillbirth," Kousoulou explained. "The doctors said 'We need to remove the baby'. So I had to terminate the pregnancy which goes against everything I believe in, but I had no choice."