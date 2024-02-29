Reality TV Cast Member Quits Show After 5-Year Run

After first joining the ITV series in 2019, Chloe Brockett announced this week that she will step away from 'The Only Way Is Essex.'

The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Brockett has quit the popular ITV reality series after five years. Brockett, 23, announced her shock departure from the show in a statement shared to her Instagram Story on Monday, Feb. 26, the reality TV star telling fans that after first joining the show when she was 18, it's time to "step away."

"I have made the decision to take a step back from TOWIE. It's been my life since I was 18 and I feel like it's best for me at this point in my life to step away. I'm forever grateful to TOWIE for giving me the platform they have. Love you all," she wrote, per Digital Spy. In a follow-up post, which did not mention TOWIE, Brockett reflected on choosing to "evolve" rather than "remain" the same.

"You are being presented with a choice: evolve or remain. If you choose to remain unchanged, you will be presented with the same challenges, the same routine, the same storms, the same situations, until you learn from them, until you love yourself enough to say 'no more', until you choose change," the post read. "If you choose to evolve, you will connect with the strength within you, you will explore what lies outside the comfort zone, you will awaken to love, you will become, you will be. You have everything you need. Choose to evolve. Choose love."

Brockett first joined the popular British reality series, which follows the lives of a glamorous group of young people in Brentwood, Essex, England, in 2019, appearing alongside her mother Clare, who left the show in 2022. In recent years, however, Brockett has faced some trouble on the show. She was suspended from the show last season following an altercation with co-star Roman Hackett. More recently, she was excluded from a trip to Bali after ruffling feathers with co-stars, The Sun reported earlier this year. Brockett has not confirmed whether she will make a final appearance on The Only Way Is Essex as part of her exit or not.

As for what's next for the star, Brockett teased in another post to her Instagram Story that she is "excited for what's coming." The reality TV star is currently set to appear in MTV's all-new Celebrity Ex on the Beach alongside fellow reality stars like Yazmin Oukhellou, MAFS Australia's Tamara Joy, and Love Island's Finley Tapp and Joe Garratt. The upcoming season debuts on March 19.