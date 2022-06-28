Reality TV Star Injures Herself During Music Video Shoot

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is recovering after she reportedly suffered a nasty injury while on set of her latest music video shoot. According to reports, the reality TV star injured her leg during filming, though she insisted the team continue the shoot.

Although Agarwal has not yet commented on the alleged incident, and details remain scarce, a source close to the project confirmed the injury to Times of India. According to the source, Agarwal had been in the middle of filming a music video when she injured her leg. The reality star was immediately seen by the set doctor, who determined Agarwal suffered an injury to her Achilles heel. Despite the injury and the fact that the music video shoot required dancing, Agarwal was determined not to postpone the shoot and instead opted to complete filming with her injury.

"Divya insisted on finishing filming the song entirely. Sources informed that the actress didn't want her co-actor and the crew of the project to be in an inconvenient situation," the source told the outlet. "Divya was overheard telling her team that one delay can cost her producers as well as the entire team major losses and she would never want to be the reason behind it due to which she pushed herself and continued."

The severity of Agarwal's injury is unknown. The reality star and musician has not confirmed the report herself. Times of India reached out to Agarwal, though they did not hear back at the time the story was published.

Prior to rising to fame with her reality TV career, Agarwal trained in dance at Terence Lewis Dance Academy and later opened her own dance academy called Elevate Dance Institute. She also participated in several beauty pageants, winning the title of "Miss Navi Mumbai" in 2015 and being crowned the winner of the Indian Princess pageant in 2016. A year later in 2017, she kickstarted her reality TV career when she participated in MTV India's Splitsvilla 10, ultimately finishing as the runner-up with Priyank Sharma. In 2018, Agarwal acted as a mentor in MTV India's Date To Remember show and along with her Splitsvilla 10 contestant Baseer Ali guest co-hosted an episode of On Road With Roadies. She also participated in MTV India's Ace of Space 1, winning the competition. She went on to appear in Punch Beat, Roadies: Real Heroes, and Season 2 of Alt Balaji's horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns, among others. In 2021, she won Voot's Bigg Boss OTT. Most recently, Agarwal appeared in a number of music videos, appearing opposite Karan Kundrra, Ricco and given solo hits like Shehri Babu.