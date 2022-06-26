'90 Day Fiance' Star Injured in Dog Attack

90 Day Fiancé star Julia Trubkina was recently attacked by a dog as she walked her puppy. The Russian native appeared on season 8 of the reality show with her American husband, Brandon Gibbs.

After chatting online, they met for the first time in Iceland, where Gibbs proposed to Trubkina. They got married in April 2020 in the United States.

Trubkina recently posted a few videos (now removed) on her Instagram Story in which she explained how she got a dog bite via Screenrant. Her puppy, Willow blu, was attacked while walking it outside. Despite protecting her puppy from the attack, she suffered injuries to her hand.

The dog owner apologized to Trubkina and asked the reality star not to tell the authorities about the incident as her dog would be euthanized. Trubkina chose not to report the attack since she believed it was not the dog's fault but the owner's, saying, "If the owner isn't trained, it isn't the dog's mistake."

Towards the end of the video, Trubkina mentioned that her hand was numb from the bite but feeling much better. Her nine-month-old puppy also seems to be in good health. Fortunately, Trubkina did not suffer serious injuries, and the dog that attacked her was fully vaccinated.

During an Instagram video in April, she also declared her desire to become a dog trainer. Trubkina, 28, began working at 13 and claimed to have since worked fifteen different jobs. Her previous ventures include stand-up comedy and modeling. In a clip she posted of her training Willow blue, she wrote: "Well, during my life on the farm, I fell in love with dogs and learned dog language."

"This baby Willow blue," Trubkina said, will be trained for competitions. She also expressed her readiness to train dogs from now on. She and Gibbs currently live together in their apartment in Richmond, VA, where Gibbs works as a pest control technician.

"When we moved in the apartment, things got much better for our relationship," Gibbs explained on an episode of 90 Day Diaries in June 2022."But the city has not been my favorite place to live."

The couple has discussed plans to start a new life in Ocala, Florida, but have yet to tell Gibbs' parents. During their drive to check out their possible new home in the Alligator State, Trubkina told her husband, "We need to tell your parents we're moving to Florida. And your mother [will] probably hate us."