Reality TV Show Renewed for New Season Despite Star’s Multi-Million-Dollar Scandal

Saddle up for more of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys.

The Bravo series was renewed for a third season, Variety reports, with cameras picking up ahead of Steve McBee Sr.’s sentencing Thursday after the McBee patriarch pleaded guilty to a multi-million dollar crop insurance fraud scheme. No return date has been announced.

McBee was sentenced to two years of prison time and two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of federal crop insurance fraud in November 2024. McBee has also been ordered to pay $4,022,124 in restitution.

The reality personality was originally facing up to 30 years in federal prison without parole. He has to self-surrender before 2 p.m. on Dec. 1 in order for his sentence to begin.

The cast of Season 3 of The McBee Dynasty has yet to be announced, but Season 2 starred Steven McBee Jr., Calah Jackson, Cole McBee, Kacie Adkison, Jesse McBee, Alli McBee, Kristi McBee, Galyna Saltkovska, and Brayden McBee.

There have been some other big changes in the McBee family since the Season 2 finale aired last month. Adkison and Cole welcomed their first child, daughter Blair Collins McBee, in December 2024, while Alli and Jesse welcomed their daughter, Summer Leigh McBee, in April 2025.

Jackson and Steven Jr. have remained broken up. “It kind of did come down to the lack of support and not feeling like he was really there for me,” Jackson told PopCulture.com of their split back in August. She added out that while she had been Steven’s “person to lean on and to cry to” when he learned his father was under investigation by the FBI, “it just wasn’t reciprocated.”

“Since being back in Dallas, I’m finally around my friends and my family again, and I’m just really focused on myself and personal growth,” she added. “I’m honestly the happiest I’ve been in a really long time.”