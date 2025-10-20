Another Bravo Star Is Headed to Prison

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys star Steven McBee Sr. has been sentenced to two years of prison time after pleading guilty to a multi-million dollar crop insurance fraud scheme.

The Bravo personality was sentenced to 24 months in prison and another two years on supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Bough in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday, according to PEOPLE.

McBee, who must surrender himself into custody before 2 p.m. on Dec. 1, has also been ordered to pay $4,022,124 in restitution.

(Photo by: Paul Andrews/PEACOCK)

The reality personality was facing up to 30 years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to one count of federal crop insurance fraud in November 2024. Prosecutors had asked that McBee be sentenced to 41 months in prison with three years of supervised release and a requirement to pay $4 million in restitution alongside a $3.1 million money judgment. McBee’s attorneys requested that he be sentenced solely to supervised release.

Back in November 2024, the Department of Justice released a statement revealing that McBee admitted to having engaged in fraudulent activity from 2018 to 2020 that caused an economic loss to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

McBee admitted that he made false reports to Rain and Hail, a company reinsured by the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation, underreporting his corn and soybean crop while selling the remaining total to another party.

(Photo by: Paul Andrews/PEACOCK)

McBee received $2,605,943 in federal crop insurance benefits to which he was not entitled, as well as $552,980 in federal crop insurance premium subsidies to which he was not entitled, as a result of those false reports.

The DOJ alleged that McBee’s fraud lost $4,022,123 for the government, which is the same amount prosecutors ordered McBee to pay in restitution.

McBee was a central figure in Season 1 of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, but appeared only once in Season 2 following news of the fraud investigation. The Bravo show was renewed for a third season the day before McBee’s sentencing, as per Variety, with cameras confirmed to be up for the sentencing.