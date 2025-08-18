‘McBee Dynasty’s Calah Jackson Shares the Biggest ‘Surprise’ of Split From Steven McBee Jr. (Exclusive)

Calah Jackson was in for a major shock when she started watching her split from Steven McBee Jr. play out on Season 2 of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys.

“I didn’t really know that the [McBee] family had such, I guess, hatred [for me] or didn’t like me until watching the episodes back,” Calah told PopCulture.com ahead of Monday’s episode of the Bravo show.

She continued, “I was very close with all of them, especially [Steven’s mom Kristi McBee], until it got to the point it did after the Ozarks [trip]. So that was a surprise for me to watch back.”

Steven McBee and Calah Jackson throw out the first pitch prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 14, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Having considered the McBees “my family and my friends,” Calah says she was totally in the dark when it came to animosity her longtime beau’s mom expressed for her on the show, especially when it came Kristi’s feelings about co-signing an apartment for her.

Calah told PopCulture that it was Kristi and Steven who were “instigating all the apartment conversations,” noting that not only was she working “the whole time” during filming while pursuing a real estate career, “I would never just go up and expect my boyfriend’s mom to co-sign an apartment for me.”

Family friction may have played a large part in her split from Steven, but Calah points to a “lack of support” following the death of her sister that was the biggest factor.

“It kind of did come down to the lack of support and not feeling like he was really there for me,” Calah explained. She pointed out that while she had been Steven’s “person to lean on and to cry to” when he learned his father, Steven McBee Sr., was under investigation by the FBI, “it just wasn’t reciprocated.”

(Photo by: Paul Andrews/Bravo)

There are still “a few major life changes” that will play out on the “juicy” last few episodes of Season 2, Calah teased, but as of now, she’s in “a much better place” than ever.

“Since being back in Dallas, I’m finally around my friends and my family again, and I’m just really focused on myself and personal growth,” she said. “I’m honestly the happiest I’ve been in a really long time.”

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. The show is available to stream the next day on Peacock.