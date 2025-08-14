Reality TV Household Name Joining ‘St. Denis Medical’

A household name in the reality television world has a new gig.

Love Island USA host Ariana Madix is set to appear in the upcoming second season of NBC’s St. Denis Medical.

Madix will guest star as Dr. Emerson, but not much else is known about the role. It can be assumed that she will be working at the titular hospital, but in what capacity has not yet been revealed. She joins main cast members Wendi McLendon-Covey, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, David Alan Grier, and Kaliko Kauahi. Created by Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer, St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary sitcom following the overworked doctors and nurses working at an underfunded Oregon hospital.

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 736 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Kim Nunneley/Peacock)

In Season 2, “after receiving a large private donation, hospital administrator Joyce bites off more than she can chew, while her employees navigate staff shortages, office conflicts, and their own personal lives.” St. Denis Medical will return for its second season on Monday, Nov. 3, with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock, where the first season is available.

Initially making a name for herself on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules from 2013 to 2024, Madix has really branched out in her career. On top of Love Island USA, she was a guest host for Love Island Games’ first season in 2023 and also competed on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, where she came in third with Pasha Pashkov. Madix performed in Chicago on Broadway last year as Roxie Hart. On the acting side, she previously appeared in Will Trent, Paradise City, The Other Two, and Dads, among others.

St. Denis Medical premiered last November and was one of the first shows on NBC to be renewed for the 2025-26 season, along with fellow newbie sitcom Happy’s Place. Both shows will be airing back-to-back episodes on their respective nights on NBC’s fall 2025 schedule, giving fans a double dose of comedy to start and end the week. It’s likely more information surrounding Madix’s character will be revealed in the coming weeks as Season 2 gets closer, but for now, fans will have to wonder what Dr. Emerson will be all about. St. Denis Medical Season 2 premieres on Monday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET only on NBC.