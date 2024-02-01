Reality TV Favorite Pat Webb Dies After 'Long Illness'

Pat Webb, who along with her son Stephen Lustig-Webb appeared on the Chanel 4 series Gogglebox, has died. Webb passed away over the weekend "after a long illness," according to a tribute post shared to the British reality TV series' socials. She was 75. Webb's exact cause of death was not disclosed.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Mummy Pat Webb passed away this weekend at the age of 75 after a long illness," Gogglebox wrote alongside an image of Webb and her son. "Pat was a much loved cast member on the show from series 10 -12 alongside her son Stephen. Mummy Pat will be remembered and missed by her children Stephen, Denise, Sharon, Beverley and the extended family. Our thoughts are with the family who have requested privacy at this sad time."

The Webbs have been at the forefront of British reality TV for a decade. Lustig-Webb appeared on the Channel 4 series for 10 years, with Webb joining her son on Gogglebox in 2017 after his ex-partner Chris Steed stepped down. The hit show features documents families and groups of friends, deemed to be some of Britain's most opinionated and avid viewers, who are filmed in their own homes while they watch the week's television highlights. Webb appeared on the show for three seasons between 2017 through 2018. Her son also left the series left year.

"Mummy Pat, you were one in a million, took everyone at face value, would share your last fiver with a stranger, the salt of the earth and the absolute centre of our world," Lustig-Webb confirmed his mother's passing on Instagram. "Rest in peace mum."

News of Webb's passing sparked an immediate outpouring of tributes. Commenting on Lustig-Webb's post, TV presenter Ruth Langsford wrote, "I'm so, so sorry to hear about Mummy Pat Stephen. May she rest in peace. My condolences to you and your family....hold your memories close. Sending you love and a bloody big hug." BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts said she was "so sorry" for the heartbreaking loss. Former Gogglebox star Lisa Baggs added, "Oh Stephen I'm so sorry ! Your mum was so funny when you were both on Gogglebox. Sending you, Daniel and your family so much love."