E! Reality TV Star Secretly Got Married Last Summer

The 30-year-old former star of E! reality show Very Cavallari, Shannon Ford, wed her husband, James Middleton, secretly during the summer in her hometown of Tennessee.

A county clerk in Williamson, Tennessee, confirmed to TMZ that a marriage certificate for the Probably a Podcast host and the British training, nutrition, and mindset coach had been issued on July 25, about two months prior to their engagement announcement. There is little information available about the couple's relationship.

In a video shared on Ford's social media accounts, Middleton popped the question and presented Ford with a multi-carat emerald cut diamond. "I've loved you 2 summers now honey I want 'em all,"' she wrote on her Instagram account on Sept. 21, unveiling her engagement ring and revealing the couple's plans for a happy life together.

About three days after the courthouse ceremony in which she was formally married, the reality star purchased her first home. Taking to social media, Middleton posted a picture of the couple in front of their new house, writing, "Super, super proud of this one for everything she has done to buying our first home!"

"A brand new chapter which I am excited to be a part of. I can't wait to pour so much love, hard work and effort into making this the house of our dreams."

As per Ford's social media posts, the couple plans to have a formal ceremony in Italy at some point in the near future. In fact, when she was in Paris to celebrate a collaborative project between Bridget and Revolve, she spent some time dress shopping while there.

During her visit to the Elie Saab atelier, the influencer tried on a number of dresses. "I wish I could pick up and spin around little girl Shannon and squeal WE JUST TRIED ON WEDDING DRESSES IN PARIS!!!" she wrote about the experience.

In a recently posted photo on Middleton's Instagram account, Ford was wearing a green sweater outfit with her red hair in a bun. She could be seen wearing a thin gold band under her engagement ring as she posed with her husband.

"A lot to be thankful for this holiday season," he wrote, adding, "none more so than these pigs in blankets," referencing a dish containing bacon-wrapped sausages. "Merry Christmas, y'all," he penned before closing his post as "Coach James." Ford dated musician John Gurney for four years before they separated in April 2020.