Reality TV Star Dies 'Peacefully in Her Sleep': Audrey Chawner Was 73

Former reality TV star Audrey Chawner, who appeared on shows including The Chawner's Last Chance, Lorraine Kelly's Big Fat Challenge, and The Jeremy Kyle Show, has died. Chawner passed away "peacefully in her sleep" on the morning of Monday, Jan. 15, her daughter, The X Factor star Emma Chawner, confirmed in a social media tribute. Chawner was 73.

"I'm just letting you all know my mum passed peacefully in her sleep at 4am this morning," Chawner wrote alongside a photo of her mother, according to The Sun, adding in a statement to the outlet, "She was a lovely lady – loved her TV programmes, loved her animals and loved a good laugh. Her favourite TV programmes were Emmerdale and Eastenders." Emma revealed that her dog passed away just a day later, sharing that she told her mother "that night 'mum if you can hear me take Ruby with you.'"

Emma did not disclose her mother's cause of death. In a GoFundMe page created to help cover funeral expenses, she revealed that Chawner "died peacefully in her sleep in hospital." She remembered her mother as a "lovely caring respectful lady," adding, "i miss so much so I would appreciate any help towards her funeral because at time it's really hard for me and my dad to pay for it and I really want my mum to have a good send off any amount of money would be greatly appreciated thank you all so much."

Chawner and her family first stepped into the world of reality TV in 2007 when Emma appeared on The X Factor. Judge Simon Cowell branded her a "flump" following her performance, and Emma was ultimately sent home. She returned to audition for the program with her sister, Sam, years later, though the judges branded the siblings "The Teletubbies." In 2010, Chawner and her family appeared in a documentary series called Lorraine Kelly's Big Fat Challenge, where, according to the Lancashire Telegraph, the host attempted to help them tackle their unhealthy habits and lose weight. During a 2015 appearance on The Jeremy Kyle Show, Emma accused her mother of abandoning the family. A year later, the family appeared on Nightmare Neighbour after they received more than 500 complaints from residents in Greater Manchester. They were ultimately evicted after upsetting neighbors with loud TV, barking dogs, and fights in the street.

Sending condolences to the Chawner family amid their loss, one person wrote, per the Mirror, "I am so sorry Emma to you and your family! My condolences to you and your family! Much love to you and your family! Nothing can ever take away your pain!" On the GoFundMe page, somebody else wrote, "I'm so sorry for your loss."