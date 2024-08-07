Reality TV stars Jenny Heath and Dylan Adams are officially taking on parenting duty! The couple, who appeared on the 2022 season of Australia's hit reality series The Block, welcomed their first child together, baby boy Billy Heath Adams, on Saturday, July 24.

The couple announced the adorable arrival in a July 25 Instagram post. In the post, Heath a gallery of first-look images of their newborn as well as hospital photos as she wrote, "HELLO WORLD I'M HERE Billy Heath Adams 24.07.24." She added," I'm a happy healthy bubba, mums recovering well, dads taking care of us." According to the accompanying photos, little Billy was born weighing 3.86 kg and measuring 51 cm long.

News of the little boy's arrival sparked a flurry of congratulatory posts from Adams and Heath's The Block family. The Block host Shelley Craft commented, "Congratulations and Welcome!!!" Their co-stars Rachel and Ryan added, "Oh hello beautiful Billy you are so loved already xoxoxo congrats beautiful people. So happy for you both xoxoxo." Series Star Sarah-Jane commented, "OH MY GOSH!!! Congratulations so exciting and such a beautiful little bubba! Thrilled for you both! Take care of yourself mumma and rest you absolute superstar," with Eliza and Liberty writing, "How magnificent!!!!"

Adams and Heath first first announced they were expecting back in January when The Block favorites took to Instagram to reveal in a joint post, "We've been keeping a little secret... Baby Adams due July." The announcement was shared alongside a gallery of images of the couple, who could be seen holding up sonogram images. Hath, wearing a white dress, also bore a visible baby bump in the photos, with Adams pictured cradling his wife's belly and kissing it.

Their bundle of joy's arrival comes just over a year after the couple tied the knot in March 2023. The pair, who first met while working in the Canadian ski resort town of Whistler and later went on to appear on 2022 season of Nine Network's popular renovation show The Block, exchanged vows in front of 150 guests at the InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort on the Gold Coast. Those on the guest list included Block co-stars Rachel and Ryan, Ankur and Sharon, and Tom and Sarah-Jane.

Little Billy's arrival also comes more than a year after Heath and Adams sold their Block home in February last. According to a Channel Nine spokesperson, per the Daily Mail, the Gisborne property, one of two properties that failed to sell when it went to auction on The Block, went to a family "in what is a positive outcome for everyone." It's unclear how much the home sold for.