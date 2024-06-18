Reality stars Carly Lawrence and Bennett Sipes have filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The Too Hot to Handle and Love Island USA stars, who tied the knot in May 2022 just months after meeting, filed for divorce on June 10, according to documents obtained by E! News.

Lawrence, 27, filed to end her marriage on June 10, citing irreconcilable differences and listing their date of separation as June 7. The Netflix personality also requested the court's ability to award spousal support to either herself or to Sipes be terminated.

(Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Neither Lawrence nor Sipes, 30, have addressed their split publicly at this point, having met after entering the spotlight on Season 2 of each of their respective reality shows. Lawrence, who split with her co-star Joey Joy in August 2021, met Sipes after he also ended his showmance Leslie Golden in November of that same year.

In August 2022, Lawrence told PopCulture.com that her romance was fast and furious with Sipes after their first date turned into a quarantine situation. After Sipes reached out on Instagram, Lawrence invited him over to hang out, and they "never left each other," she said at the time. Lawrence explained, "I got COVID the night he came over. So the next day I woke up and I tested positive. So we were stuck together for two weeks, and I guess that kind of played a role. And then we never left each other's side."

The two married in May 2022, which Lawrence said at the time was due in part to long-distance. "Well, we obviously talked about marriage as well, but with me being Canadian, it was hard for me to be in LA and be together," she told PopCulture. "So we were either going to move back to Canada or we wanted to stay in LA. So he was like, 'You know what, let's get married. Let's do this.'"

The couple last appeared on each other's social media accounts in December, with Sipes including a photo of his bride in a second-anniversary post. "2 years with my other (better) half," Sipes captioned his post, which showed the two with their dog. "Here's to the most amazing woman, my best friend, my wife. My life. My lil fairy angel girl. I love you so friggin' much, Carlz. Me & Luna wouldn't be us w/o YOU." At the time, Lawrence commented, "I love you my little squish."