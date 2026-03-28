‘Real Housewives’ Star to Guest Star on ‘9-1-1: Nashville’

9-1-1: Nashville is bringing on a Real Housewives star.

Us Weekly reports that Kyle Richards will be appearing on the next episode of the ABC first responder drama.

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The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will portray Aubrey, the sister of a woman who is murdered on a 9-1-1 call. Per the logline for Thursday’s episode, “Love to Death,” when a 9-1-1 call turns into a murder investigation, Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s Cammie “takes responsibility to help solve it.”

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Richards’ acting career started when she was just five years old, appearing in an episode of Police Woman in 1974. She can be seen in Eaten Alive, A Circle Street of Children, The Car, Police Story, Halloween, Carter Country, Once Upon a Family, Little House on the Prairie, Down to Earth, Escape, ER, and Pledge This!

She previously opened up about how her time on RHOBH has pulled her away from acting, telling Parade in 2025, “I think people forget [my acting career] because it gets overshadowed with Housewives, but I’m always doing things here and there. I was really happy to come back to the Halloween franchise and do my other guest roles here and there, and I just did something else recently on another show coming out on Netflix.”

(Disney/Jake Giles Netter) KYLE RICHARDS

She has done more acting in recent years, appearing in episodes of How I Met Your Father and Wild Cards, and reprising her role as Lindsey in Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. She can most recently be seen as Celeste in three episodes of Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix. Richards has starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2010 and is the longest-running consecutive housewife in franchise history.

Along with Williams-Paisley, 9-1-1: Nashville stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey. Richards’ guest appearance comes just one week after Kristin Cavallari appeared as herself. There will be a lot to look forward to with Richards’ appearance, and fans won’t want to miss what happens. Her episode of 9-1-1: Nashville airs on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu, where all episodes are available. Nashville has been renewed for a second season, which will air at some point on the 2026-2027 schedule.