Kyle Richards Says Her ‘Mind Has Opened Up’ Regarding Her Sexuality

Kyle Richards’ sexuality has been questioned by many fans and co-stars since her 2023 split from Maurico Umansky. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been linked to country singer Morgan Wade for some time, despite Richards alleging the two are just friends, and many aren’t buying it.

While attending BravoCon 2025, Richards spoke about her views on sexuality. And the bottom line is, she’s not falling into labels.

“I don’t like labels, I guess,” the child actress told Variety at BravoCon, adding, “I could go Brad, I could go Angelina.” She said she admitted she said it to “make [her co-stars] laugh,” but many believed it was her way of defining herself as bisexual. “I think people can think whatever they want,” Richards, 56, added.

“I always had a type, tall, dark and handsome, and that’s what I married,” she said, referring to Umansky. “I am growing and evolving, and my mind has opened up. So I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds now, and I’m fine with that.”

When Variety reporters noted to Richards that they are both lesbians, Richards replied, “Ha! That would never have crossed my mind before, ever in my life — and now I’m like, that’s totally an option. I’m just here to see what life brings me, honestly,” the reality star continued. “I don’t want to be set up with anybody. Whatever happens, happens, and I’m good with that. I like hanging out with myself alone too.”

Richards and Wade shared a kiss in a music video, adding further to speculation. Her co-stars have admitted they believed the two were in a relationship and that Richards preferred not to discuss her sexuality publicly. Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton has been supportive of her and Wade’s relationship, whether it be platonic or romantic. Wade and Richards even have matching tattoos.

Richards previously opened up to Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast about her evolving sexuality, noting she’s had to discuss things with her adult children that was uncomfortable for her. “It was the most difficult conversation I’ve ever had with my children and I was terrified to have that conversation,” she said last November. “I just wanted to be as honest as I possibly could.”