'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star's DUI Arrest Exposed

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Michael Sterling has a lot more than his ongoing divorce from America's Next Top Model winner Eva Marcille to deal with legally. Sterling, a former Mayoral candidate for Atlanta, has recently had a DUI exposed. Radar Online reports he was arraigned in April on a DUI charge in a rear-end crash that ultimately led to a civil lawsuit in June. The report notes that the trained attorney was handcuffed for allegedly reeking of alcohol following a midnight crash on Feb. 4, 2022, in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Instead of calling a lawyer at the scene, he reporetdly called Marcille, who showed up at the scene with a friend. A year later, this past March, Marcille filed for divorce. It's unclear why she ultimately chose to end the marriage after two children and four years of what seemingly appeared to be marital bliss, but many now wonder if Sterling's arrest had anything to do with it.

Sterling has maintained his innocence and denies claims that he was impaired via any substances. His lawyer also argued that none of the emergency room workers at the hospital where Sterling was taken following the crash accused him of being under the influence.

Marcille's divorce filing came as a shock to fans. "This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting," Marcille told PEOPLE exclusively at the time of her filing. "Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

They wed in a lavish ceremony that was featured on RHOA in 2018. Per her filing, they "are currently living in a bona fide state of separation." Sterling legally adopted Marcille's daughter, Marley, and changed her last time to fit the family. Marcille requested custody and child and spousal support.