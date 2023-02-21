'Real Housewives' Star Owes $85K to Attorneys

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein has been in the midst of a legal battle with her estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein. According to Page Six, Lisa has spent a serious chunk of change on the divorce proceedings. The outlet reported that Lisa owes her team of attorneys more than $85,000.

In February, Lisa's legal team filed court documents and alleged that the reality star owes them over $85,000. Page Six was able to obtain the documents in question, which see attorney Paul Leinoff claiming that Lisa owes them $49,171.48 for "legal fees, costs and suit monies due to Leinoff & Lemos, P.A." Leinoff claimed that Lisa owes another $35,841.90 to the accounting firm Kaufman Rossin & Co. In total, the RHOM star allegedly owes $85,013.38. This total will reportedly accrue interest until Lisa is able to pay it off. She has allegedly been accruing this debt since she retained the team on April 26, 2022.

A rep for Lisa released a statement to Page Six about this report. The statement read, "As is customary in divorce proceedings, there is a hearing scheduled in April to determine who's responsible for the legal fees. As of now, Lenny is not giving the support that is customary in this situation." As RHOM fans know, Lisa and Lenny have been involved in a very contentious divorce. The plastic surgeon filed for divorce from the reality star in May. There have since been numerous reports about how this divorce battle is playing out.

In November, Lisa claimed in court documents that she could no longer afford to support their minor children — son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3 — after her estranged husband cut her off financially. The documents alleged, "[Lenny's] clear strategy now is to force [Lisa] into submission by refusing to provide [Lisa] or minor children with any direct support." Lisa also claimed that while she has been unable to provide for their children, Lenny threw a $100,000 Halloween party while she had to take their kids trick-or-treating in an Uber. The documents continued to claim, "[Lenny] has the ability to throw lavish parties, but doesn't have the ability or desire to provide support to [Lisa] and the parties' two young children?" Lisa reportedly asked the court to have Lenny provide for a "reasonable financial status quo," establish temporary support, and award attorneys' fees.