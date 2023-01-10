'Real Housewives of Potomac' Left in Embarrassing Details Robyn Didn't Want You to See

The Real Housewives of Potomac brought the drama to Sensira Resort in Mexico on Sunday night's episode. While much of the focus was on the arguments that quickly ensued, others couldn't help but notice that the show included an embarrassing detail about Robyn Dixon. As fans noticed, RHOP didn't shy away from showing that one of Robyn's tracks (a piece of fake hair) was clearly visible.

The moment came when the Housewives were engaging in a classic Bravo activity — meeting with a shaman. Shortly after they arrived at their resort, Karen Huger, who was hosting the trip with Ashley Darby, stated that she had a surprise for everyone. When they went outside the resort, they were greeted by a shaman at the beach. At one point, the shaman directed everyone to close their eyes as they thought about their intentions. During this time, the camera focused on how the wind was blowing through Robyn's hair, revealing her evident hair track. Bravo fan account The Peach Report shared the moment on Twitter and jokingly asked why production kept showing a close-up of Robyn's hair.

Tell me why production chose to keep footage of Robyn’s track. 😩 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/v41abhzDBF — The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) January 9, 2023

Prior to their trip to Mexico, the episode featured Robyn discussing her upcoming nuptials with her ex-husband/current fiancé, Juan Dixon, and their two sons, Corey and Carter. In the scene, the family discussed where they should hold the low-key nuptials, with one of her sons suggesting Jamaica. Robyn had other ideas and floated tying the knot in Maryland, which the boys weren't as on board with. As the men then got fitted for their suits, Robyn continued to discuss their upcoming wedding and shared that she wasn't sure whether she would even wear white for her big day.

Throughout this current season of RHOP, Robyn and Juan's impending wedding has been the talk of the town. The Reasonably Shady podcast co-host has also been weighing having her husband sign a pre-nuptial agreement ahead of their second trip down the aisle. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live in December, Robyn opened up about the topic after a fan asked her whether Juan was open to signing the agreement. She replied, "Well, who said he wouldn't sign it? He pretty much is like, 'Robyn, whatever you want, I'll do it.' So we get to a good place with it."

Robyn and Juan also seem to be moving right along in their journey to the altar. Essence reported in December that the pair have obtained their marriage license. They reportedly have until February to tie the knot before the license expires.