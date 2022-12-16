'RHOP': Karen Wants to Know if Mia Thornton Has Been Intimate With Peter Thomas (Exclusive Clip)

Things are already messy on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. And ever since Mia Thornton threw a drink at Wendy Osefo, unwarranted, she's been on viewers' sh-t list. Fans recall Osefo meeting with RHOA alum Peter Thomas earlier in the season at his Baltimore bar and lounge. The four-degree-holding political commentator spoke to the serial entrepreneur about her desire to open a Nigerian-themed lounge. Thomas seemed interested in the idea and told Osefo she'd have to make a $300k investment, which Osefo said she had to ponder on.

From there, Thomas told Thornton that things between them stalled, and Osefo ignored his request for contract, which Osefo denies. Whatever the case may be, Thornton opted to put herself in business affairs she didn't belong in and confront Osefo about it. When things got heated, and the ladies began a verbal war, she threw the drink. Thornton's longtime alleged BFF Jacqueline was in attendance, and fans have gotten an odd feeling about the closeness of the two ladies' relationship. And apparently, so does Thornton's co-stars.

In an exclusive clip for Season 7, Ep. 11, scheduled to air on Bravo on Dec. 18, the Grand Dame Karen Huger and ½ of the green-eyed bandits Gizelle Bryant have a gossip session. During their chat, Bryant tells Huger that Thornton revealed she and Jacqueline shared a lot growing up…including boyfriends. According to Thornton, she was once so sprung over a boyfriend sexually that she invited Jacqueline to be intimate with him or her own to see what she was missing. Thornton apparently watched the act, which shocked the group.

Now, Bryant is curious as to whether or not they do the same with Thronton's husband Gordon. And Huger wants to know whether or not Thornton has been intimate with Thomas. Considering their alleged close friendship, and Osefo spilling tea that Thornton and Thomas had a falling out over Thornton telling his ex-girlfriend something she should have, Huger has questions, and she relays them to Thornton in the clip while letting her know of her chat with Bryant. But more than anything, Huger wants Thornton to clear up what exactly goes on between her and Jacqueline. Thornton confirms they've done "promiscuous things together," but are they doing them now?

Watch the clip above. RHOP airs every Sunday on Bravo.