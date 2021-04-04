'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Pregnant 1 Year After Son's Death

✖

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kara Keough is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, Kyle Bosworth, as PEOPLE reported. The news comes about one year after the tragic loss of her newborn son, McCoy Casey. Keough announced the news on Easter with a moving message about her growing family.

Keough posted a few photos of their garden, which they named McCoy Casey's Garden of Life. In the images, Keough and Bosworth's daughter Decker Kate poses alongside three Easter baskets, one for her, another for McCoy, and another for their impending bundle of joy. The RHOC alum, who is the daughter of RHOC star Jeana Keough, went on to describe why last Easter was one of the worst days of her life. She wrote, "Why is this night different than other nights? Last Easter was the worst night of my life. We held our firstborn son in our arms as he took his final breaths. We spent time in the hell that is watching your child die." Keough went on to say that this Easter is "decidedly better" for a very special reason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kara Bosworth (@karakeoughboz)

"It is said that the word “Easter” is derived from the goddess Eostre. Eostre, the goddess of fertility, symbolizes the birth of new life and the dawn of spring. And so it is for us," she continued. "New life, the dawn of something beautiful and restorative. Quite literally rising from the ground." Keough ended her message by writing that the family dearly misses McCoy and that they are trying to focus on the fact that he helped them bring this "sacred gift" into their lives. She wrote, "We miss you, Mack-a-doodle. Thank you for sending us this sacred gift. You’re a big brother! Tell Grandpa that I said he was right. He’ll know what I mean."

As previously mentioned, tragedy struck Keough and her family last year. On April 6, their son, whom they named McCoy Casey Bosworth, died during childbirth. Keough and her family went through another tragedy just weeks after her son's death, as her father, Matt Keough, died. His cause of death was not made public, but members of his family did take to social media to confirm his passing. On Instagram, Keough posted photos of her father and her daughter, which she captioned with, "Daddy, please take care of my son. Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You're on grandpa duty in heaven now. Xoxo, Hammerhead."