‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Kara Keough’s Son Dies During Childbirth

Kara Keough Bosworth is mourning the loss of son McCoy Casey after he died on April 6 during childbirth. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, whose mom Jeana Keough was an original member of the Bravo cast, broke the devastating news on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a photo of her late son’s name on a beautiful white background.

“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection),” she wrote. “During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

“I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: ‘Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy. …Until we see you again… We love you, McCoy.”

Keough announced her pregnancy with the help of 4-year-old daughter Decker in a blog post titled “How Do I Say This?” writing in a open letter to her little boy, “I intentionally waited for the right time to bring you into our family for a reason, I just had no idea my reason would be this freaking excited. It’s really damn cool. We love you like crazy already, baby.”

She continued, “Your sister tiger is so excited to meet you, fiercely protect you, and lead you. She has your crib made up with a soft blanket and her favorite bunny ‘Bun-Bun.’ She’s personally tested every single one of her old pacifiers to make sure they’ve met all quality control standards for your arrival. She’s pushing the stroller around the house in preparation for her role as your best friend in the entire universe.”