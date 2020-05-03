Matt Keough, Oakland A's Legend and Kara Keough's Dad, Dies Just Weeks After Newborn Grandson's Death

✖

Former Oakland A's pitcher and special assistant Matt Keough died on Friday at the age of 64. The cause of death was not made public, but his family confirmed the news. Real Housewives of Orange County figure Kara Keough posted a tribute to her father on Instagram weeks after her son died.

Kara uploaded a series of photos and videos featuring both her father and her daughter, Decker Kate Bosworth. Some images depicted Kara's wedding day while others showed her during her younger years with her family. One video showed Keough taking part in his grandfatherly duties and entertaining Decker. Kara asked her father in the caption to take care of her son now that they are both in heaven.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kara Bosworth (@karakeoughboz) on May 2, 2020 at 6:48pm PDT

"Daddy, please take care of my son. Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You're on grandpa duty in heaven now. Xoxo, Hammerhead," Kara wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. Her older brother, Shane, also posted a tribute to his late father on Instagram.

"My favorite place was always on your shoulders. It makes me smile knowing McCoy will be there with you; right there on your shoulders," Shane wrote on Instagram. "It wasn't always perfect but I wouldn't change it for the world. You taught me more than you'll ever know and I hope that I make you proud. Kick back and enjoy the eternal sunshine. Till I see you again - I love dad."

Keough spent parts of seven seasons (1977-83) with the Oakland A's during his MLB career. He was named an American League All-Star during his rookie 1978 season. He also won American League Comeback Player of the Year in 1980. Keough spent part of his Majors career with the New York Yankees (1983), St. Louis Cardinals (1985), Chicago Cubs (1986) and Houston Astros (1986).

Keough spent part of his post-playing career in on-field and front office roles for the A's, Devil Rays and Angels. He was prominently featured in the best-selling book, "Moneyball." He was described by author Michael Lewis as a man "taking a break from some perpetual Hawaiian vacation of the soul" in order to chat with his friends.

"Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A," A's Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Billy Beane said in a statement. "He had an incredible passion for the game and we were lucky to have him and his wealth of knowledge alongside us for the years he worked as a Special Assistant. He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincere condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight."