‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Extreme Tan Has Fans in a Tizzy

Teresa Giudice is no stranger to a good tan, but her current hue has some fans up in arms.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was spotted in a vacation snapshot with Bravo‘s Andy Cohen, who posted a photo of the pair on the beach on his Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

“Stepped on the beach, ran right into Tre, & need you to please caption this pic!” he wrote. “I’ll read the best on @radioandysxm Monday Morning.”

Fans instantly obliged, with many of them commenting on Giudice’s extremely bronzed skin in the shot.

“Does her tan make my skin look pale?” one offered, with another writing, “A raisin in the sun.”

A third caption option read, “An eye catching med school poster depicting the extremes of sun exposure: from crispy to raw,” while a fourth person wrote, “Shellacked and jacked.”

Giudice also posted the photo on her own Instagram account, where fans continued to comment on her body.

“Love Teresa but just say No girl , to much spray tanning !!!” one wrote. “The 80’s and gone tanning galore is over.”

“Tre is just way too tan,” griped another. “It looks unnatural and bad. Sorry girl.”

Another took issue with another of the reality star’s features, commenting, “What tan? Those LIPS!!” along with a gasping emoji.

Some also commented on Cohen’s appearance, with one fan cracking, “Andy you need more sun. Love you though.”

The Watch What Happens Live host also received plenty of praise, with one comment reading, “Wow Andy looks great!”

“Wow! Didn’t know Andy was so buff!” another fan wrote.

Giudice is currently on vacation in Jamaica with her four daughters — Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audrina, 9 — and the group has been on their tropical holiday since Christmas.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours,” Giudice captioned a snap with her girls that she tagged as being taken at Moon Palace Jamaica on Dec. 25.

A source told Us Weekly that Giudice and her daughters’ trip has included mother-daughter massages and spa time at Aw-Spa, kayaking, swimming with dolphins, a catamaran trip to Dunn’s River Falls and a ride on the FlowRider Double Wave Simulator.

Giudice’s father, Giacinto Gorga, also joined the family for the trip. The girls’ father, Joe Giudice, is currently in prison serving his 41-month sentence for fraud. After his sentence is completed, he is scheduled to be deported back to Italy.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @bravoandy