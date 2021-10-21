‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Teresa Giudice is Officially Engaged

Teressa Giudice is officially off the market. The longstanding Real Housewives of New Jersey star and best-selling cookbook author said “yes” to her boyfriend of two years, Louis Ruelas. The proposal came during a trip to Greece, where Giudice’s BFF and former co-star, Dina Manzo, was present with her husband David Cantin.

Ruelas wasted no expense, pulling out all of the stops for an elaborate proposal. While staying at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece, Ruelas pulled off sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist, and a fireworks display to ask the Garden State mother of four for her hand in marriage. “It was absolutely exquisite,” a source tells People Magazine exclusively. “The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a ‘Marry Me’ sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised.” The media outlet also has exclusive photos of the beachfront proposal of the happy couple.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The proposal didn’t end with a sealed kiss. In fact, Giudice, Ruelas, Cantin, and Manzo celebrated until 5 a.m. while drinking champagne and eating lobster, sea bass, and lamb chops at the resort’s restaurant, Nama.

Their romance was confirmed in November 2020. Giudice was previously married to Joe Giudice, the father of her four daughters. After both served time in prison for bankruptcy fraud, Joe was deported to his native country of Itay, despite Teresa helping him fight to stay in the country he’s been in since he was 1-years-old. Joe now resides in the Bahamas.

Teresa made their love Instagram official the following month in celebration of the holiday season. “The BEST thing that came out of 2020,” she captioned a photo of her with Ruelas.

She credits her late parents with sending her a new love of her life. The Skinny Italian author suffered the devastating loss of her parents within years of one another. Teresa spoke openly with Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live this past Spring. Cohen asked whether the couple were discussing marriage, to which she responded: “I mean, you know, I feel it, so we’ll see what happens. I really feel like he’s my soulmate.” Her wish came true.