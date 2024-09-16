Dr. Nicole Martin will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Miami as a full-time cast member for Season 7. The Bravo star, 39, confirmed on Sept. 13 that she would be taking a step back from filming amid the "emotional rollercoaster" of postpartum anxiety she's experienced after welcoming her second child with fiancé Anthony Lopez.

"Taking a moment to shine a light on something I've been quietly navigating in my personal life," she began a message to her followers shared on Instagram. "On March 26th, we proudly welcomed our daughter, baby Genevieve, arriving 5 weeks ahead of schedule and spending almost 2 weeks in the NICU."

The anesthesiologist, who joined RHOM in 2021 after Peacock rebooted the series, revealed that she began to suffer "significant postpartum anxiety," which she had not experienced after her previous pregnancy with 5-year-old son Greyson. "It all started about a week after giving birth when I found myself having an overwhelming sense of worry and fear out of nowhere," she continued. "It felt like my mind was constantly on high alert, panicked and worrying endlessly about the health of my baby, myself, and my family."

With 1 in 5 mothers experiencing mental health disorders during or after pregnancy, according to the American Hospital Association, Martin pointed out how "crucial" it is that people talk openly about their experiences with postpartum anxiety. "By sharing our experiences, we can offer each other comfort and strength, and remind one another that we're not alone," she wrote. "This is a part of my life that I am learning to navigate, and it's been an emotional rollercoaster."

It's because of this sensitive time in her life Martin decided not to return to RHOM. "Prioritizing my health and my family is something I need to do at this moment," she shared. "It's a step towards healing and finding balance, and I hope you can understand and support this choice."

She concluded by thanking her fans and followers for being a part of her journey and "for creating a space where I feel comfortable sharing these parts of my life." The reality personality wrote, "I hope that my openness can help others who might be struggling and encourage us all to support one another through our most challenging times. With Love, Nicole."

Martin's announcement was met with supportive comments from her Bravo family, with Housewives boss Andy Cohen writing, "We have been lucky to have you and will be again if (and hopefully when) you feel the time is right!" RHOM's Guerdy Abraira chimed in, "Take ALLLLL the time you need my beautiful friend. Love you IMMENSELY..." as Kiki Barth agreed, "We love you. Praying for you my gorgeous friend. See you soon." Larsa Pippen added, "Sending u lots of love."