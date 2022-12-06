'RHOM': Dr. Nicole Martin Teases a 'Very Warranted' Revoked Invitation to Her Engagement Party (Exclusive)

Real Housewives of Miami star Dr. Nicole Martin did her best to avoid drama at her engagement party, even handing out a "very warranted disinvitation," to one of her castmates. Martin opened up to PopCulture.com about RHOM's upcoming Season 5 ahead of the Dec. 8 premiere date on Peacock, teasing a "roller coaster" ride ahead for her and her fellow Housewives.

After Martin's fiancé, Anthony Lopez, popped the question on New Year's Eve 2021, the anesthesiologist wanted to bring a bit of the "old Vegas glamour feel" to their engagement party to pay tribute to her meeting her love in Sin City. And despite trying to keep the party vibes positive, Martin said there's no preventing the drama with her fellow Housewives – Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Alexia Nepola, and Larsa Pippen.

"With these girls, it's never drama-free, as much as I tried," Martin told PopCulture. "I really tried to make it drama-free, I even disinvited someone because I was like, 'You know what? If we're not on a good foot, I don't want you bringing bad energy into my party.' And [the party] still ended up with drama. ... Nobody likes to be disinvited to a party, but I think it was a very warranted disinvitation. So I'm sure fans will agree."

And the drama doesn't stop coming in Season 5. "It's not just the OGs versus the newbies, there's OG on OG drama," Martin teased. "Yeah, there's a couple of little twists and unexpected arguments that come up throughout the season, so I think fans are going to be in for a really exciting roller coaster ride because that's what this season was."

At the end of filming, Martin found herself closer to Hochstein as she tried to be there for her fellow Housewife amid her split from husband Lenny Hochstein. But her friendship with Pippen continues to be a challenge. "We started off on the wrong foot and there's nothing really holding us together, so I think that's been a struggle for us," she shared. "I think sometimes things just take time. You just need time and exposure to someone to really get to know them, to let go of whatever false pretenses you may have or feelings you may have over something. So I really just think it's a matter of time." Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 premieres Thursday, Dec. 8 on Peacock.