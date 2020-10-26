'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casts Crystal Kung Minkoff as Newest Housewife

✖

A new Housewife is set to join the ladies on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. According to Deadline, Crystal Kung Minkoff will join RHOBH for Season 11. Kung Minkoff, who is married to filmmaker Rob Minkoff, will be the first Asian-American cast member on the series.

Kung Minkoff is an entrepreneur and the founder of Real Coco, a line of organic coconut products. She is also the mother of two young children, Max and Zoe. She and her husband wed in September 2007. Kung Minkoff is joining the upcoming, eleventh season of RHOBH following the departures of two full-time cast members Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards. In September, Arroyave announced that after three seasons on the show, her contract was not renewed for another season. At the time, she released a statement in which she noted that it was not her decision to leave but that she will now be able to focus more time on her family.

"Of course I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.' Nah, I'm not going to do that — that's not who I am. Of course when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost," Arroyave said on Instagram. "Because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show." She added, "That being said, I'm really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, all in. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead. And you know what? I'm pretty busy with this lil' nuggs." The former Housewife then panned the camera over to her six-month-old daughter Dove.

As for Richards, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE in September that she will not be back for another season of the Bravo series. The Wild Things star found herself in the midst of a ton of drama during Season 10. Specifically, it was alleged that the actor had an affair with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville, an allegation which she denied multiple times. In addition to all of this casting news, it has been rumored that former Beverly Hills 90210 star Tori Spelling would be appear as a friend on the upcoming season. Given all of these casting changes, fans will definitely be in store for an exciting ride during Season 11 of RHOBH.