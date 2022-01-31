‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Alum Lisa Vanderpump Hospitalized After Horse Accident

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump was hospitalized on Sunday after a horseback riding accident. Vanderpump was riding at The Paddock in Los Angeles when her horse was spooked and she was thrown. Eyewitnesses claim that Vanderpump flew over the horse’s head before landing on her back.

Vanderpump was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance and has been hospitalized. Her leg was broken in two places, and she will require surgery to fix the injuries. She also has bruises on her back from the fall, but TMZ reports that a Vanderpump source said “once she’s all healed, she’ll be fine.”

This is the latest incident in a string of bad luck for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars past and present. While the most recent season of RHOBH came to a close in early November after a four-part reunion, the cast’s drama has ramped up in a major way offscreen. In October alone, there were numerous stories concerning members of the RHOBH, and the reports all have negative undertones for the Housewives involved.

For example, Lisa Rinna was sued by Backgrid, an agency that represents paparazzi across the country, for $1.2 million for posting paparazzi photos of herself. Rinna spoke out about the lawsuit for the first time in early October and shed some more light on the situation. In her interview with the L.A. Times, she explained that she’s always had a “symbiotic” relationship with photographers, which made the lawsuit all the more surprising to her. Rinna subsequently filed her own legal response to the lawsuit, claiming that Backgrid is “taking advantage” of the Copyright Act.

Not only that, but former Housewife Yolanda Hadid accused Zayn Malik, who was previously in a relationship with her daughter Gigi Hadid, of assault. She alleged that he shoved her “into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain.” Yolanda also claimed that he called her a number of slurs and called her a “f—king Dutch slut.” Malik released a statement in which he “adamantly” denied Yolanda’s claims. But, shortly after news broke about the issue, the former One Direction singer was charged with four criminal offenses related to the case. He plead no contest to the charges.

Throw in Erika Jayne’s legal woes, Dorit Kemsley‘s home invasion, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s husband’s alleged scams, the drama offscreen is even more insane than on the show. Could the rumors that the cast is cursed be true?