'Real Housewives of Atlanta': Eva Marcille Is Divorcing Her Husband

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eva Marcille and her husband, Michael Sterling, are going their separate ways. TMZ reported that Marcille filed documents in Georgia to end her marriage. Marcille and Sterling initially wed in 2018 and they share three children together.

According to TMZ, Marcille made it clear in her filing that she and Sterling have been separated for some time now. While she did not give a specific reason for the end of their marriage, she did express that their union is irretrievably broken and that there's no chance that they will reconcile. When it comes to their three kids, the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star is asking for legal and primary physical custody.

In her filing, Marcille said that she is the fit and proper caregiver and that, as a result, she should be the one to have the final say on all decisions concerning their children. The RHOA alum is asking Sterling for child support to help cover medical, dental, and hospitalization costs. Her filing also outlines how she wants the court to handle the distribution of their assets. Marcille reportedly wants an equitable split of all of the assets that they've acquired during their marriage and any debts. Following the news of their split, Marcille released a statement to PEOPLE in which she stressed that she and Sterling will put their kids first during this difficult time.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting," her statement read. "Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time." Marcille and Sterling got engaged in 2017 and wed the next year. They welcomed their first son, Michael, in 2018 and their second son, Maverick, in 2019. Sterling is also a father figure to Marcille's daughter Marley from her previous relationship with her ex, Kevin McCall.

When Marcille announced her exit from RHOA in 2020, she said that she was doing so in order to focus on her family, per Entertainment Tonight. She specifically mentioned that filming the Bravo series "gave me so little time to be with my family, to bond with my new husband." As a result, the reality star said that she "decided to spend my time and energy focusing on my kids and my community, and not so much reality show business."