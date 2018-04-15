‘America’s Next Top Model’ Alum Eva Marcill Gives Birth to Second Child

Eva Marcille, a former America’s Next Top Model winner and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, welcomed her second child, a baby boy on Friday. The infant is her first with fiance, Michael T. Sterling.

Marcille chronicled her trip to the hospital during the week on Instagram, arriving on Thursday. “So ready…. the calm before the storm,” she wrote.

On Friday, just before the baby was born, she wrote, “Still at it… come on Mikey.”

Then, at 5:59 p.m. on Friday, her baby boy arrived, coming in at 19.5 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Before the baby was born, Sterling revealed on Twitter that they had been at the hospital for 14 hours, waiting for Michael T. Sterling II to be born.

“At the hospital for the last 14 hours and up since about 4 am. We are still waiting for Michael T. Sterling II to come into a world that I am hopeful, we will continue to make better and improve for every single person. You can’t help but think and be introspective in a surreal moment like this,” Sterling wrote. “Thinking about the hopes and dreams that we all have for our children and the real sense of anxiety about doing the very best we can to make sure they can achieve and navigate in an unforgiving world.”

Sterling continued, “I also think about the heartbreak of a parent who lost their child to an avoidable mass shooting or a senseless act of violence or an incurable disease. We have so much work to do to keep improving this world. Just the thoughts of a first-time dad waiting for his newborn to arrive.”

On Saturday, Marcille also posted a photo of the couple in the hospital, watching TV. “New parents, old habits, watching the NBA playoffs while the Young Prince sleeps,” she wrote.

Marcille, who also has 3-year-old daughter Marley Rae with ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall, announced the pregnancy in November. She told Entertainment Tonight that her second baby would not let the pregnancy distract her from planning their wedding.

“Wedding planning is in full force,” Marcille said. “We are so excited. You know, I’m marrying the man of my dreams. He’s the father of my child. He’s my everything. We’ve been figuring our life together for the last few years and it’s been one of the most amazing journeys. So, now, to culminate that and really start a whole new situation, which is life together, as husband and wife, I couldn’t be more excited! So, I’m not wasting any time with the wedding planning.”

The 33-year-old Marcille won the third cycle of America’s Next Top Model and appeared on The Young and the Restless. She also played a recurring role on this year’s season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As for Sterling, he is an attorney and a former senior adviser to the mayor in Atlanta.