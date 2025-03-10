‘Real Housewives’ Mainstay Hints She’s Leaving Show

Tamra Judge may be bidding farewell to The Real Housewives of Orange County a second time. The Vena CBD founder, 57, seemingly announced that she is leaving the Bravo reality series after she shared a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories Sunday.

“It was a long run!” Judge began the post. “When life gives you real problems, this reality s– doesn’t make sense. Peace out. I’m out.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After a fan account posted a screenshot of the message asking, “Is Tamra quitting??” Judge responded in the comments, “Yes!!!” She has not offered further comment, and Bravo has not addressed news that Judge has seemingly quit the show.

News of Judge’s apparent exit from the show comes as the RHOC cast is currently in New Orleans filming a girls trip. A source told PEOPLE that Judge is currently filming alongside Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, Katie Ginella, and Grethcen Rossi, who returned this season as a “friend of the ‘Housewives.” Photos and videos shared to social media showed the group attending the New Orleans Dog Parade and taking part in other Mardi Gras celebrations.

Judge first joined RHOC in Season 3 in 2007 and remained a series staple until she stepped away from the show after Season 14 in 2019. She returned as a full-time Housewife in Season 17 in 2023, and has remained on the show since. She also starred on the three-episode spinoff, Tamra’s OC Wedding, which chronicled her June 2013 wedding to Eddie Judge at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California, as well as Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club and The Traitors.

In addition to her reality TV career, Judge also hosts iHeartRadio’s hit podcast Two Ts in a Pod alongside Teddi Mellencamp. Judge announced last month that her co-host would be “taking a brief sabbatical to deal with some health stuff” after Mellencamp revealed on Feb. 12 that doctors had found “multiple tumors” on her brain. She underwent surgery to have four of the tumors removed.

Last week, Mellencamp announced, “I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs. These are all a direct result of my melanoma,” adding that “doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy will effectively treat them.” Mellencamp said she is “feeling positive” that she will “win this battle.”