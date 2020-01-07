‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Responds to Rumors She Was Fired After Fans Suspect Social Media Clue

Tamra Judge is addressing rumors that she has been fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County after fans noticed she wasn’t listing the Bravo series in any of her social media bios. Fans began to speculate on Twitter Monday that her listing simply her CBD line and Cut Fitness without any mention of the reality series could be proof she would not be returning to Season 15, noting that she is the only RHOC cast member to be missing that information on their social media.

While it’s unclear when she removed references to the show, Judge seemed to deny being fired from RHOC in the comment section of her most recent Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s speculation that you’re leaving the housewives bc apparently you removed it from your insta bio,” one fan wrote. “Hope this isn’t true, love you on the show!”

In response, Judge wrote, “People look to deeply into things (sic).”

Real Housewives of Orange County fans have been on keen alert for any kind of clue as to the cast of Season 15 after Radar reported last month that Bravo was considering ousting the whole cast following another season fans thought was snooze-worthy.

“The pickup letters are going to be sent out the week of January 6 and no one is safe,” an insider told the outlet of the women being notified as to their status heading into next year’s season.

“Bravo execs are considering firing everyone. They don’t want the show to be boring. They’re making the decision now and are going to let the ladies know in a few days,” they continued, adding of OG Housewife Vicki Gunvalson, who was demoted to a “friend of” in Season 14, “Vicki’s demotion may turn into her getting fired completely.”

“Vicki has no leverage anymore,” the source added. “The execs are in charge, and they don’t want the show to be the same. All of the fighting, the lawsuits, it was difficult.”

Photo credit: Bravo/Getty Images