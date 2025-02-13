‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Suffering From Brain Tumors, Set to Undergo Surgery

Teddi Mellencamp is dealing with an unexpected health crisis. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed in an emotional Instagram post that she has to undergo surgery to remove several brain tumors. The 43-year-old reality star says doctors believe the tumors have been growing for at least six months.

“For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she wrote. “Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months. Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today. The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date,” she continued. “I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health.”

On her Instagram Stories, she shared a video of her getting her head shaved before going into surgery. “My best look,” she captioned the post.

Mellencamp’s brain tumor diagnosis comes a week after she used her melanoma journey to bring eyes to World Cancer Day. On Feb. 4, she posted a graphic photo of her surgery scar on Instagram noting she had 17 spots of cancer removed and urged her followers the importance of early detection. “It’s #WorldCancerDay so I’d like to remind you to get your skin checks scheduled,” she captioned the post.

She also opened up about her skin cancer diagnosis in an episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, revealing that she had a “ginormous patch” on the back of her shoulder since she was born and then started getting marks on her back resembling sun spots. “I didn’t take it seriously, plus I didn’t know that skin cancer was a big deal,” she said. “Pretty much throughout the next three years, I think I’ve had over 20 surgeries,” she added.