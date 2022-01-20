‘Real Housewives’ Fans Want One Star Fired After Anti-Black-Lives-Matter Posts Surface

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennie Nguyen is facing a significant amount of backlash after some of her controversial Facebook posts resurfaced. According to Page Six, Nguyen made several posts in 2020 that showcased support for “White Lives Matter” and featured anti-Black Lives Matter sentiments. In light of these posts, Bravo fans are asking for the star to be removed from RHOSLC, the third season of which is rumored to begin filming soon.

On Tuesday evening, fans discovered the numerous Facebook posts that Nguyen made during 2020. The posts, many of which were made following George Floyd’s death and amid worldwide support for the Black Lives Matter movement, featured memes that the RHOSLC star shared. The memes featured phrases such as “BLM thugs” and labeled protestors as “violent gangs.” Additionally, one of her posts also featured a debunked post that contained a false narrative about Floyd.

Bravo fans soon flooded social media to call out Nguyen. They’re also calling on Bravo to take action by removing the star from the series. Read on to see what all of the fans are saying.

Fans are shocked by the sheer amount of controversial posts that Nguyen shared in 2020. They want her to be fired from RHOSLC as a result.

This fan noted that they are “seriously disappointed” in Nguyen. They even mentioned their worry that the situation could be “far worse” than what has already been shared.

Based on the controversy, Nguyen’s chances of staying on RHOSLC aren’t looking good. Fans are already asking for her snowflake (which signifies her place on the show) to melt away.

This Twitter user pointed out that there is “plenty of evidence” from Nguyen’s Facebook page regarding her views. Clearly, she didn’t garner many fans today.

If you ventured onto Twitter amid the controversy, you would know what this person means by writing that the timeline has been “in flames.” Alas, fans can agree on the fact that they’re saying “bye” to Nguyen.

When it comes to Housewives Twitter, there isn’t always too much that fans can completely agree on. But, when it comes to Nguyen, everyone seems to be on board that she shouldn’t come back to RHOSLC.

Nguyen did address the controversy on Wednesday by posting a statement on Instagram. Based on the reactions to her message, it doesn’t seem like anyone’s buying it.