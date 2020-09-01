Protests Erupt After Officers Fatally Shoot Black Man in South Los Angeles

✖

Protests took place all over Los Angeles on Monday after a Black man was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in the city's Westmont area, according to The Hill. The victim's family later identified him as Dijon Kizzee. These protests come as demonstrations have taken place all across the country over the past several months in light of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. They also come as many have been protesting the recent shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was shot by a White Wisconsin police officer multiple times, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Kizzee was reportedly seen riding a bicycle on Monday afternoon. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, he allegedly violated a vehicle code. Officials alleged that Kizzee ran after deputies pursued him. The sheriff's office alleged that Kizzee was holding some "clothing items" in his hand when deputies made contact. They alleged that he punched one officer in the face before dropping the bundle. A black semi-automatic handgun was allegedly among the items that he dropped. Two deputies then opened fire on Kizzee, striking him multiple times. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Protesters reportedly gathered at the sheriff's station on Imperial Highway in Los Angeles in response to Kizzee's death. They chanted "Say his name" and "No justice, no peace." Protests also took place at the scene of the shooting. Demonstrators reportedly kneeled at the scene and chanted "This is what America looks like," "These racist cops have got to go," and "No justice, no peace." As previously stated, these protests come as Americans across the country have been engaging in demonstrations in order to highlight issues plaguing the Black community including systemic racism and police brutality.

Most recently, demonstrators in Wisconsin have been protesting the shooting of Blake, who was unarmed. The shooting took place on Aug. 23. Eyewitnesses reported that Blake was attempting to break up a fight when officers arrived on the scene in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Based on footage captured by witnesses, two officers followed Blake back to his vehicle with their guns drawn (Blake's three children were in the vehicle at the time of this incident). As he attempted to enter his car, one of the officers grabbed his shirt and opened fire. Blake was later taken to the hospital for treatment. He is reportedly paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the shooting.