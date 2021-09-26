‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Whitney Rose Faces Heated Racism Allegations After This Interview

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby is calling her co-star Whitney Rose a racist. Cosby is upset over comments Rose made about her during Rose’s recent interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” Rose is alleging that Cosby isn’t speaking to her currently. Rose wants answers as to whether or not Cosby’s church is a cult, which is a big portion of Cosby’s storyline this season.

“Mary won’t speak to me so I, unfortunately, don’t have the opportunity to talk to her about it,” Rose said. “That’s the type of friend I am. I will put out fires and shut the door like, ‘Girl, what is going on? Why are they saying this?’ But, she never affords me to have the conversation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cosby apparently did not appreciate Rose’s comments and lashed out at her co-star on Twitter, calling her racist. “Yes she’s racist I said it racist! Like her cousin” Cosby tweeted, referencing Rose’s cousin and another RHOSLC co-star, Heather Gay. “You are such a liar! Whitney Rose. You know you don’t talk to me! With your Bobble Head! Humble yourself!”

She followed up with another tweet, accusing Rose of taking advantage of other women. “Whitney Rose…needs to worry about on [sic] the women’ she took advantage of in the lady’s restroom one night at a club,” she wrote. “Talk about your truth you liar.”

Rose seems unbothered, tweeting in response to Cosby. “I don’t respond to crazy or baseless accusations. May we all try a little harder to lead with love.”

Cosby herself has been accused of making racist comments. Her castmate Jen Shah alleged Cosby told her off-camera; “If I go to a 7-11 and I see Black people, I go to a different 7-11.” Cosby denied such, claiming Shah “twisted her words.” “I said I have a fear [of] when guys are standing out in front of a convenience store,” Cosby said during the Season 1 reunion.

Cosby has also admitted that she’s attracted to lighter-skinned Black men. The conversation came up during the season 1 reunion. She told Bravo honcho Andy Cohen, “My taste of black guys — that’s not my taste…my preference is lighter guys. Cosby said that a lot of what she says gets misinterpreted, adding, “I need to improve on the way I convey things…The way I say things can come across [as] offensive. I think all colors of black are beautiful and I’m proud of it and I’m proud of my culture.”