'Real Housewives' and Other Bravo Reunions Head to Peacock With Major Change

Fans will soon be able to watch reunions of The Real Housewives, Below Deck, and Vanderpump Rules with no censoring. According to TV Insider, Andy Cohen announced that all future Bravo reunions will be streaming uncensored versions on Peacock the day after they air on Bravo. So even though the cursing will be bleeped on network TV, the reunions will be airing fully uncensored on the NBCUniversal streamer.

There were previously uncensored reunions for a number of Bravo shows, including Below Deck Sailing Yacht, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Vanderpump Rules, among a few others. Peacock and Bravo saw how well-received the other reunions were and decided to partner up for for the time being. Cohen made the announcement during his panel at BravoCon 2023 on Friday in Las Vegas.

The most recent reunion Bravo hosted was for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City, which aired on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 29. While past Bravo reunions are available to stream on Peacock, it sounds like only future reunions will be uncensored. It's always possible that edits could be made to the previous reunions, so they are also uncensored. But at least fans will be able to look forward to all of the cussing and drama that come with the reunions and not have to worry about any bleeps for future reunions. Because there will definitely be a lot more coming.

The third annual BravoCon is taking place this weekend in Las Vegas. Fans are able to immerse themselves with epic events, unfiltered moments, and jaw-dropping revelations and meet fellow Bravo fans and their Bravo idols at Caesars Forum. There are over 60 events with over 150 "Bravolebs." According to the official BravoCon 2023 website, the event is "upping the ante and creating an experience that provides more access to everything you love." Uncensored reunions are not the only things that fans will be able to stream on Peacock. BravoCon panels are also streaming on the platform, so those that are unable to attend the event will still be able to see all of the juicy panels and hear some news and secrets.

Bravo reunions are already amusing because there is so much shared, and some revelations are made. But once you start uncensoring them, it's definitely going to add a lot more character and personality to them. The fact that it's all future reunions means that fans are going to be in for quite a ride moving forward.