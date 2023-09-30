Bravo Couple's Divorce Has Been Settled

Married to Medicine: Los Angeles star Lia Dias reportedly reached a settlement in her bitter divorce, but she still has a ways to go before getting much-needed time with her children. An official court document obtained by TMZ claims that a judge has recently approved the terms of a settlement in the divorce case between Lia and Colin Dias, which gives Colin sole legal and physical custody of their children, Kaylin and Colin Jr.

Previously, Lia used to receive monitored visitation with children three days a week, but due to the court suspending that order, she can only see the children for weekly sessions with a therapist. There is also a provision in the settlement that specifies that Lia will be allowed to have phone calls and video calls with both kids, but only for 15 minutes per child during a single weekday.

There have been plans laid out for Lia to spend more time with her children in the future, but those have been hampered by the restraining order Colin got against her in November 2021, when he claimed she threatened to kill him and then attacked him while he was shopping with their children at PetSmart a few days later.

As a result, for Lia to visit her kids more often, she must comply with the restraining order, and if she adheres to it for a year, she will once again be able to see her children on a regular basis.

Per the settlement, Colin will regain possession of the former couple's Beverly Hills home as well as a few other properties. Lia will obtain a residential property in Las Vegas, an abode in Inglewood, CA, as well as a few additional properties. According to the documents, Colin is also leaving the marriage with a 2019 Chevy Tahoe and a 1967 Ford Mustang, plus a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach, with Lia getting a 2021 Mercedes-Benz A 220.

In 2021, Lia filed for divorce on the grounds of domestic violence. In documents obtained by TMZ, she claimed that her ex-husband kicked her and pushed her to the ground. She listed a number of violent incidents that led to the divorce, including him punching and threatening her.

It wasn't long before Colin revealed his accusations. In his court documents, the doctor claimed that Lia had been "erratic and emotionally abusive" towards him throughout their seven-year-plus relationship and that she also punched him in the gut following abdominal surgery.