Rain Brown Clears up Speculation She Wants to Leave ‘Alaskan Bush People’

There’s been speculation brewing about the future of Alaskan Bush People in the wake of family matriarch Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis. Many weren’t sure which members want to be involved with the Discovery Channel reality show going forward, especially in the case of the family’s youngest member.

Rain Brown, 15, is having a hard time dealing with her family uprooting from Alaska for Ami’s treatment, as well as her mother’s condition. She’s been openly talking about her sadness on Instagram, but she recently took a second to clear up some of the rumors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She shared a photo of herself with a caption explaining how she didn’t want to take the picture, but did it for the person who wanted to take it.

Up Next: ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Says She’s ‘Hurting Inside’

“This is my I don’t really want to take this picture but I love the person who I’m taking it for.”

A commenter thought Rain was trying to say something about being on the show and wanted to know if her fans would be supportive if she quit ABP.

“If you want to quit, then stop,” the fan wrote. “You will be so missed. I so look forward to your posts. If you need to get out of the public eye do it! You can’t be strong for others if you don’t take care of yourself.”

Rain then jumped into the comments to clear up that she was not thinking about quitting. She was simply talking about taking the posted picture.

More: ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Shares Note About the ‘Darkest Times’ of Her Life

She wrote, “I was actually talking about taking a picture lol.”

It’s still not clear if the Brown family will continue filming the series. It’s believed that they’re waiting for the matriarch to finish cancer treatment before making a decision.

See Rain’s full post below.