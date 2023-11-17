Departing 'Queer Eye' Star Was Reportedly Asked to Leave Show

Bobby Berk was reportedly "asked to leave" Netflix's Queer Eye. A source told Us Weekly that Berk left the show after eight seasons "because he wasn't vibing with the cast." As one of the original Fab Five, Berk, 42, costarred alongside Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness in the rebooted version of Queer Eye, which premiered in 2018.

Berk's exit was caused by "many challenges," according to the source. "There were many challenges with scheduling [and] there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show," the insider added. "The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood. His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that."

Another source, however, told Us Weekly that Berk "was not asked to leave" and the "decision was amicable." Berk announced his exit from Queer Eye on Monday, November 13, in an Instagram statement to the "Queer Eye community, who have become family to me."

"The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal," he wrote, sharing several photos of moments from the show. "You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life."

Berk also paid tribute to the episode's "heroes," who received makeovers throughout the series. "To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts," Berk continued.

"It's all because of you that I've kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. I'm so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will."

In response to Berk's social media post, his Queer Eye cohosts all expressed support. "We are #ForeverTheFab5 no matter what," Brown, 43, wrote in an Instagram comment. "I'm about to be [at] Netflix's door & e-mails telling them you can't leave! Who is coming with me? I love you!" As of now, Berk is going to appear on Netflix's Queer Eye season 8, which will premiere on January 24, 2024.