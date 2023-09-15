Karamo Brown Says Only One of Antoni Porowski's 'Queer Eye' Co-Stars Was Invited to His Bachelor Party

The Fab 5 all didn't get in invitation to Antoni Porowsk's recent bachelor party. The Queer Eye food expert celebrated his last hoorah before his upcoming wedding to Kevin Harrington last weekend in Tennessee's Blackberry Mountain alongside his co-star Tan France and celebrity friends like Gigi Hadid and Benji Pasek, but the rest of the Queer Eye cast – Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness – didn't make the invite list.

"The shade of it all!" Brown told Andy Cohen during an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live Thursday. "Bobby was not invited, I was not invited, and Jonathan was not invited... just Tan was invited. The shade!" Berk had previously revealed that he had not been invited on Cohen's show the day prior, although the Bravo boss told Brown that his co-star had "said it nicer."

Cohen said, "Bobby made it seems like, 'Oh we couldn't make it but Tan was able to make it,'" but Brown made it clear no invitations ever came their way. "No," Brown said, drawing out the word. "Listen, I'm all about being real and being upfront. We weren't invited." Asked about how many people were invited, Brown explained, "I don't know because I wasn't invited."

Despite the Culture expert's comments about shade, he told Cohen that his feelings weren't hurt by the exclusion. "When it comes to events like that – like family things, weddings – it costs money, so I don't take offense to it," he explained, adding that he assumes the whole Queer Eye cast will be invited to Porowski's actual wedding. "But if we were not, I would be okay because people who get married, you understand what it costs per plate," Brown said. When Cohen pointed out the price differential between a bachelor party and a wedding, the life coach responded, "I didn't take any shade to it."

It may come down more to Brown and Porowski's ideas of a party, as the self-help author told Cohen he wouldn't invite Porowski to a bachelor party if he was throwing one. "I drink. I'm doing a shroom. I'm doing, you know, having a good time. And he's not – he's sober," he explained. "So 'I'm not gonna invite you, girl, so that you can be over in the corner... Like, no. So again, no shade." Porowski has not commented publicly on his bachelor party guest list, simply sharing photos from the nature getaway with the caption, "Stag in the bag [checkmark]."