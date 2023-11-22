'Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski Splits From Fiancé Kevin Harrington

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington have decided to end their engagement after four years together. The Queer Eye star announced the breakup Wednesday in a statement to PEOPLE, revealing that he and his brand strategy director fiancé had "amicably decided" to split after getting engaged in November 2022 following three years of dating.

"After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways," Porowski's reps told the outlet. "While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths." Both Porowski and Harrington "remain focused on work," the representative added, "and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time."

Neither Porowski nor Harrington have addressed the breakup themselves on social media and have kept up the photos of one another that they've previously shared on Instagram. The last time both the Netflix star and his longtime partner posted on their Instagram grid together was during a trip they took to Bali, Indonesia, in August.

The No Taste Like Home host got engaged in November 2022, with Harrington writing on Instagram alongside sweet photos of the duo and a final shot of them in zombie makeup, "Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged." In September, Porowski posted moments from his bachelor weekend in Blackberry Mountain in Walland, Tenn. alongside Queer Eye co-star Tan France, model Gigi Hadid and Benji Pasek. Porowski's other Queer Eye castmates Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness were not invited on the weekend, Brown shared on Watch What Happens Live, but he didn't "take offense to it."

Porowski and Harrington relationship escalated quickly in 2020, when the latter's trip to Austin to visit Porowski during Queer Eye filming turned into quarantining together. "It escalated quickly," Porowski told PEOPLE in May 2022. "But I don't have any complaints, which is kind of nice. When something is stable and really good – and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it – I feel like that's kind of the key."