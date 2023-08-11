'Queer Eye' Star Bobby Berk Mourns the Death of His Father

Bobby Berk is mourning the loss of his father, Jerry Berk. The Queer Eye star announced the news on Instagram Thursday, sharing a gallery of throwback photos with his dad while sharing a touching sentiment in the caption. "RIP Dad. Can't believe you're gone. We didn't always have the most in common or understand each other but I always knew you loved me," the Netflix star wrote.

Berk continued, "You taught me the value of honesty and hard work and without you I wouldn't be where I am today. I love YOU." Tons of the designer's famous friends left their well-wishes in the comment section, with original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Carson Kressley writing, "I'm so sorry to hear and I'm sending you lots of love. I know how you feel." Stephanie Beatriz added, "I'm so sorry Bobby. it's really hard," while Tiffani Thiessen chimed in, "so sorry sweet friend. Sending you so much love. Wrapping my arms around you." Jennie Garth added a heart emoji to her sentiment, "Sorry honey. Loss like this is so hard no matter the circumstances. Hugging you!"

Berk was adopted by his aunt and uncle, Jerry and Connie Berk, after his biological mother gave birth to him as a teenager. "To me they're mom and dad," Berk said on an episode of the All Things Vanderpump podcast in 2020. It wasn't easy growing up gay in a small, conservative Missouri town, and Berk eventually decided to leave home at 15. "I never really loved it there-never really felt like it was for me," the celebrity designer told Forbes in 2019. "I knew I needed to come out, and I knew that was not an option where I lived." He would go on to drop out of school, explaining, " It just wasn't an option to be able to eat and pay rent and [go to class]."

Berk has since repaired his relationship with his parents, even making over their home in 2020. "I have a great relationship with my parents now," he told All Things Vanderpump at the time, noting how his father had come to love his husband, surgeon Dewey Do, whom he married in 2012. "My dad just loves my husband. I think he likes my husband more than me,"