'Queer Eye': Bobby Berk's Replacement Revealed

Netflix has announced who is replacing Bobby Berk on the forthcoming ninth season of its reboot of Queer Eye For the Straight Guy. The reboot, Queer Eye, featured experts Antoni Porowski, an expert on alcohol and food preparation; Bobby Berk Design, an expert on interior design and home organization; Jonathan Van Ness, an expert on hair, personal hygiene, and makeup; Karamo Brown, an expert on relationships and social interaction; and Tan France – Fashion, an expert on clothing, fashion, and personal styling. Berk announced the eighth season would be his final. The streamer has ushered in Jeremiah Brent to fill in the gap.

Per a press release, Brent will make his way to Sin City this Spring to begin production on season 9. He comes with an impressive resume. Brent is the founder of his own firm, and is a certified home makeover TV star. Alongside his longtime husband and fellow designer Nate Berkus, he's starred on HGTV's Nate & Jeremiah by Design and The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project. The fathers of two also competed on HGTV's reality competition show Rock the Block.

He hasn't been too far from the Queer Eye family, having worked as the interior design expert on Netflix's Say I Do, which chronicled couples getting their dream weddings. The series was developed by the same creators as Queer Eye.

Brent began as fashion stylist Rachel Zoe's assistant and made appearances on the reality series, The Rachel Zoe Project. He married Berkus at the New York Public Library in May 2014. They are bi-costal, living between New York and L.A.

As for why Berk has opted to leave the series after eight seasons, it's to focus on other projects. He dispelled rumors of a feud with his co-stars, namely Tan France, in an interview with Vogue, saying: "I hope this interview will help extinguish some of the speculation. I want people to know that Tan and I — we will be fine." He did admit there was some tension between them at one point in time.

"Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that's between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that. Should I have unfollowed Tan? No," Berk added. "Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that's the end of it. We became like siblings — and siblings are always going to fight."