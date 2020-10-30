'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Cast First-Ever US Vote Alongside Zooey Deschanel

✖

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott voted for the first time in the U.S. on Wednesday, marking the major event by posing with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel and proudly displaying their "I voted" stickers. Deschanel shared the same photo on her own Instagram page. Scott and Deschanel started dating last year after she separated from husband Jacob Pechenik.

"This is a big moment for me. This was my first time voting in the US...and it really is a privilege that not everyone in the world has the ability to exercise," Scott wrote in the caption. "I am humbled and proud to be surrounded by a partner and loved ones who also cherish the importance of having your voice heard. I hope nobody takes this for granted." He added the hashtag "Please vote." Deschanel simply wrote, "We voted!" in her caption.

Scott was not the only Canadian-born star voting in the U.S. for the first time this year. Last week, Ryan Reynolds submitted a U.S. mail-in ballot for the first time, alongside his wife, Blake Lively. While Scott took a more serious approach to caption his voting post, Reynolds and Lively sprinkled theirs with their typical brand of humor. "This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving," Reynolds wrote. "It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud."

Scott and Deschanel had another big announcement this week. HGTV will debut Celebrity IOU Season 2 on Monday, Dec. 14, with Deschanel joining Scott and his brother Drew Scott in the premiere episode. This season will also feature Justin Hartley, Rainn Wilson, and Allison Janney. In each episode, the celebrities will help a close friend renovate their home, with some assistance from the Property Brothers stars.

Last week, Scott shared the trailer for his first film, Jonathan Scott's Power Trip. The documentary will air as part of PBS' Independent Lens on Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. ET, and it centers on the future of energy in the U.S. "This is a story about corruption that I fell into, but quickly learned that it needs to be told," Scott wrote on Instagram. "I invested three years of my life to help people understand where our energy comes from, why it matters, and who is trying to take away your rights. My hope is it helps us come together and work for a better energy future for all."