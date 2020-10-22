Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's 'First Time' Photo Has Fans Spotting One Major Hilarious Detail

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dropped off their mail-in ballots Thursday. Lively was so excited for her Canada-born husband to vote in the U.S. for the first time that she forgot to put shoes on! The couple both shared a photo of them smiling with ballots in hand, but Lively made one big tweak to her post, quickly editing on a pair of shoes. The hasty edit was not missed by fans and the couple themselves made fun of it.

"This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving," Reynolds wrote. "It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud." Lively shared a similar message, adding, "t was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend[s]."

Lively was barefoot in Reynolds' photo, standing on her tippy-toes to get up to his height. On her post though, she appeared to be wearing a pair of strappy high-heels. Upon closer inspection, it was clear these shoes were drawn on in post-production. "I don't see the issue," Lively added when she shared the photo in her Instagram Story. She later added an alternate boot doodle, adding "[Christian Louboutin] are you hiring? Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail."