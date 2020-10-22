Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's 'First Time' Photo Has Fans Spotting One Major Hilarious Detail
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dropped off their mail-in ballots Thursday. Lively was so excited for her Canada-born husband to vote in the U.S. for the first time that she forgot to put shoes on! The couple both shared a photo of them smiling with ballots in hand, but Lively made one big tweak to her post, quickly editing on a pair of shoes. The hasty edit was not missed by fans and the couple themselves made fun of it.
"This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving," Reynolds wrote. "It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud." Lively shared a similar message, adding, "t was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend[s]."
Lively was barefoot in Reynolds' photo, standing on her tippy-toes to get up to his height. On her post though, she appeared to be wearing a pair of strappy high-heels. Upon closer inspection, it was clear these shoes were drawn on in post-production. "I don't see the issue," Lively added when she shared the photo in her Instagram Story. She later added an alternate boot doodle, adding "[Christian Louboutin] are you hiring? Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail."
Later, Lively explained her decision. "Can you tell I was so happy to get [out of] an onesie and vote," Lively asked her fans. "Sure it was an absentee drop-off ballot with a mask covering my look. But dammit I exercised my right to vote. And to not wear shoes that ruined my outfit."
"Why's no one talking about the heels being drawn?" one person asked on Lively's Instagram page. "Saw it, so funny!" one person responded. "It's the drawn on heels for me," another person wrote with laughing emojis.
"So confused at the shoe difference in your posts haha," one person wrote on Reynolds' Instagram page. "Glad I'm not the only one who noticed this hahahaha," another responded. "thank you! This is taking over the internet. Lol... it's got its own post now," another wrote.
"Am I the only one wondering where Blake's shoes went?" one person asked before being told they definitely were not the only ones to notice. "It's all I can think about," one Instagram user replied.
"Lol he photoshopped out her shoes?" one person asked. "I was trying to figure out what was going on there," another wrote. "She drew hers on lol," another explained.
Some of Reynolds' famous friends commented on his post as well, but not about Lively's shoe situation. Nathan Fillion, who was also born in Canada, praised Reynolds for voting in the U.S. "It's odd, isn't it? Voting in a country that wasn't the one you were born in. Well done, sir," Fillion wrote.