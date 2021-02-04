'Property Brothers': How Much Does It Cost to Appear on Drew and Jonathan Scott's HGTV Series

✖

It's obvious HGTV's Property Brothers is a hit show charting all over HGTV's and the Nielsen ratings. The twin brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott, became household names for their swift and incredible home renovations, but how does one manage to get on the show? For starters, those looking to be cast on the HGTV series must come with a larger-than-average renovation and design budget of at least $90,000, Country Living says.

The "buck" doesn't stop there. The HGTV series' producers have a few more requirements for those wanting to make an appearance on the show. If interested in being featured, you must be buying and renovating a fixer-upper (which should go without saying), and they're looking for people who would make for good television, meaning you'll need to be "outgoing, energetic, opinionated, and fun with unique stories to tell." If your job has a very rigid schedule, you may not be eligible. Guests on the show must be available for 7-10 days for filming. Lastly, you'll need to be at least 21 years old in order to apply. On the bright side, if you're featured on the show, you're able to keep whatever furniture the Scott brothers chose to decorate your fixer-upper.

When they're not working on their hit shows for the renovation-focused network (and they have quite a few to keep them busy), the famous brothers are typically spending their time with loved ones. Previously, the twins opened up about their holiday plans with Popculture.com. While the family would normally spend the holidays together, the family's holiday tradition went under its own renovation due to the ongoing pandemic. "We typically — Jonathan and I, since we were born — our family are always together with our older brother JD, his wife, Annalee; and obviously Linda, Zooey, and my parents and stuff," Drew said. "But this year with COVID, we just can't do that. So virtually, we'll be spending the holidays with mom and dad and JD, but just us L.A. kids are going to be together, and the rest will have to be virtual." Jonathan made sure to mention how he loves indulging in girlfriend Zooey Deschanel's cooking, saying, "Well, I am planning to indulge in a lot of Zooey's amazing cooking," he said. "We're vegetarian, and so she just made the most fantastic vegetarian Thanksgiving meal — we'll do the same for Christmas."