'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott Releases First-Ever Christmas Song and Music Video

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas and Property Brothers co-host Drew Scott is celebrating by releasing his first-ever holiday song entitled "Nothing Feels Better Than Christmas" and a festively cozy music video. The Celebrity IOU star called in some help from top-notch country music artists to help create his holiday hit. Scott co-authored along with Billboard-charting artist and songwriters under the covers host Victoria Shaw and Grammy Award-winning country music writer/producer Chad Carlson.

"Nothing Feels Better Than Christmas" is part of Drew and Jonathan Scott's #revealyourjoy event. The week-long event will feature an assortment of behind-the-scenes exclusives, holiday inspiration, and special offers and giveaways across the brothers' platforms.

“We all deserve the most Christmas cheer in the world this year, and I wanted to do my part in making new memories and bringing people together!” Scott said. “This song was really fun to write and the video highlights incredible homemade footage and memories shared with us by fans from around the world.”

Highlights include At Home Holiday Nifty Gifties, a holiday gift guide and giveaway on Drew and wife Linda’s podcast At Home with Linda and Drew Scott. The song was released following the brothers' visit on The Tamron Hall Show, where they gave each member of the virtual studio audience a free Restonic Scott Living Shippable Sleep mattress and a 1-year digital subscription to Drew + Jonathan REVEAL Magazine. In total, the giveaway event surpassed $40,000.

“It’s fun to play Santa and bring smiles back to people’s faces,” Jonathan said. “If we can help with a holiday DIY tip, a beloved family recipe or a gift that brightens someone day, that’s a great feeling—and one we want to share with as many people as possible.”

The #RevealYourJoy campaign closed on Monday with a new home video of the brothers’ and special collaborators sharing one of their all-time favorite holiday pastimes. "Nothing Feels Better Than Christmas" is available on all streaming platforms.

Aside from this holiday campaign, the Scotts are in the midst of a new season of Celebrity IOU. The brothers team up with celebrities such as Rainn Wilson, Justin Hartley and Zooey Deschanel (Johnathan's girlfriend) to help transform the homes of those who inspired them. It's a different dynamic than what the pair is used to, as they explained in a recent exclusive interview with PopCulture.

"Usually when we're working on Property Brothers: Forever Home, we're working directly with the homeowners that live in the house, and they tell us the things that they've always dreamed of having, or what doesn't work for them," Jonathan told us. "But the connection that the celebrities have with the person they're giving to, they really know them through and through."