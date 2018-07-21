‘Property Brother’ Drew Scott Pulls off ‘Balancing Act’ in New Photo Following Foot Injury

HGTV personality, Drew Scott isn’t letting a little broken toe throw him off balance.

The Property Brothers star’s wife, Linda Phan took to Instagram just days after Scott injured himself during their Disneyland trip in Anaheim, California to show that the two lovebirds are doing just fine.

With Scott perfectly balancing a pineapple on his head, and Phan most stylishly balancing a bunch of bananas atop hers, the newlyweds were all smiles for the summery snapshot.

“Love, life, work, fruit balance thing…,” she wrote alongside a happy faced emoji and a collection of hashtags, including the French word for pineapple, “ananas;” “bananas;” “balancing act,” and “love.”

Fans were immediately smitten by the photograph that racked up nearly 7,000 likes on Phan’s personal Instagram account.

“Y’all make all kinds of stuff look so cute!” wrote one fan, while another joked the “two can do anything you set your minds too.”

The photo was just one of the several festive snaps Scott and Phan have been sharing this past summer. The two, fresh off their trip to Disneyland, have been taking full advantage of the glorious sunshine and summer heat.

Last week, the newlyweds posted several images of their adventures in the amusement park. But it was Scott’s sudden toe injury that really stood out. The 40-year-old HGTV personality took to Instagram Stories to share a video and photo of his broken toe.

“You know what’s really annoying? I just did this to my foot,” Scott said in the video while reversing the front-facing camera focused on his face to his right foot. “Busted toe, that’s what it looked like. That’s what it looks like now! Dumb.”

Scott also shared a photo to his Stories focused on his broken his baby toe, captioning the snap “I broke my toe” alongside a poll asking fans, “Should I straight it myself [or] Go see a doctor?”

With many of his fans seeing the Story, they soon took to the comments section with well wishes for a speedy recovery and curious as to how he is enduring the pain. But from the looks his latest Instagram post published Tuesday afternoon, Scott is not letting anything get in the way of his shenanigans.

“Feels like I’m back on the ranch,” Scott wrote alongside the image, sporting a big smile.

The Brother vs. Brother and Buying and Selling star has been having a whirlwind summer so far. This past May, Scott tied the knot in what was touted a “magical” destination wedding in Italy.

“We are still floating on clouds… today couldn’t have been more magical,” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively following the ceremony. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”