‘Project Runway’ Season 22 Fate Revealed

Project Runway will live to see another catwalk.

Variety reports that the fashion series has been renewed by Disney for Season 22.

The new season will debut in 2026 across Hulu, Disney+, and Hulu. Heidi Klum is set to return to host and judge, and will be joined by mentor Christian Siriano and judges Law Roach and Nina Garcia. After bouncing between Bravo and Lifetime since premiering in 2004, Project Runway’s 21st season was the first under Disney, airing on Freeform over the summer. News of the renewal comes less than a month after the season finale on Sept. 25. Additionally, the season marked Klum’s return after eight years.

(Disney/Spencer Pazer) HEIDI KLUM

After being on Project Runway since its inception, Klum and mentor Tim Gunn left in 2018 for their own fashion competition show, Making the Cut, on Prime Video. Karlie Kloss took over as host for the next two seasons, with Season 4 winner Christian Siriano coming on as mentor. Siriano then took over as host for Seasons 19 and 20, and was also the mentor. Klum and Siriano returned for Season 21, while stylist Law Roach also joined.

At the time of her exit, Klum said in a statement, “After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers.”

It was announced in January that Klum would be returning to Project Runway, but without Gunn, who previously claimed he wasn’t invited back. He explained that although he was “initially devastated, then kind of humiliated,” he assured Klum, who was “really upset” and wanted to fight for him, not to worry about him, and he’d be fine. Whether he’ll make a comeback to the show in the future is unknown, but with much more on the way, it’s entirely possible he could be a guest mentor or judge, but fans will just have to wait and see. Project Runway Season 22 premieres on Freeform, Hulu, and Disney+ in 2026.